New UK Prime Minister: Ukraine’s Strongest Supporter – OpEd

By Patial RC

“Together, not only must we defeat Putin, but we must also succeed in deterring him from ever hurting your people again.”

Advertisement

Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky and expressed UK’s solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people; “A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine.”

Earlier, as the hopeful UK PM Sunak wrote a letter on Ukraine’s Independence Day, “Your steadfast courage in standing up to aggression has given hope to peaceful and freedom-loving people around the world, and sends a clear message to despots that no matter how the odds may be stacked in their favour, they will never prevail….We Brits will always remain your strongest ally,” Rishi had said he would be a lifelong friend and help Ukraine rebuild into a prosperous, ambitious and forward-looking country.”Your place in history is assured as a beacon of freedom. So together, not only must we defeat Putin, but we must also succeed in deterring him from ever hurting your people again with an even stronger, more prosperous Ukraine than stood before.” UK PM Sunak has vowed to keep supporting Ukraine’s brave fighters and said Britain would keep providing humanitarian aid to ensure Ukraine had access to medication and food.

President Biden and PM Rishi Sunak on Russia and China

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak just after a few hours after having been appointed spoke to President Biden. “Both vowed to work together to support Ukraine and stand up to China”. Sunak said the “US and the UK were the Closest of Allies”. “The leaders agreed on the importance of working together to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression, address the challenges posed by China, and secure sustainable and affordable energy resources.” PTI quoted the White House as saying in a readout of the call.The leaders also reaffirmed the special relationship between the US and the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson former UK Prime Minister during the ongoing Ukraine war had made three surprise visits to Ukraine the last being during their independence day. With the kind of statements the new UK PM Sunak has made in the first week itself appears he would soon come and meet his “Lifelong Friend Zelensky” in Ukraine to pledge his continued solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Indians Cheers and Bonhomie!

Indians go overboard in searching archive connections with important PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin). Sunak, a practicing Hindu who usually makes no bones about his Indian roots and heritage, has declared that he wants to change the UK-India relationship but Sunak had given this statement earlier while competing with Liz Truss for the post of PM. However, Rishi Sunak’s statements and actions will be in the interests of his nation and it will be incorrect for us to expect him to further cooperation with India at the cost of UK’s national interests. Reviving the sagging economy of UK will be his prime concern. He will try his best to improve economic cooperation with India. As for strategic coop, UK will continue to play second fiddle to USA and nothing to upset Uncle Sam. All Indian economic offenders enjoying safe sanctuary in UK will continue to do so, so also anti-Indian Pak elements being sheltered by UK. Sunak, a practicing Hindu who usually makes no bones about his Indian roots and heritage, has declared that he wants to change the UK-India relationship but Sunak had given this statement earlier while competing with Liz Truss for the post of PM.

Advertisement

Peace Efforts via Diplomatic Means

A letter signed by 30 members of the progressive caucus of the US House of Representatives urged President Joe Biden to engage in direct talks with Russia to end the Ukraine crisis. Despite the members later retracting their letter, this was the first time prominent members of Biden’s own party pushed him to change his approach to Ukraine.

Solving the Russia-Ukraine conflict via diplomatic means is a pragmatic suggestion. Prices of food, energy, and other bulk commodities have soared, leading to inflation worldwide. Inflation in the US has even reached a 40-year high. Easing the situation in Ukraine via diplomacy instead of cruel military means to avoid US resources is the need of the hour.

As the conflict continues, the negative impact on the US economy has driven them to suggest Biden change course.

Ukraine War a Long Haul

In its National Security Strategy released by the White House on October 12, the Biden administration asserts: “The China is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it. Beijing has ambitions to create an enhanced sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and to become the world’s leading power”.

Russia’s involvement in Ukraine War seems to be in for a long haul as the US and NATO nations are intent on using the Ukraine War for ‘Proxy Bleeding’ of Russia’s military power by providing sizeable military aid to Ukraine. US has been instrumental in instigating other countries to strengthen sanctions on Russia and expand military assistance to Ukraine, which shows that the US has no will or even any intention to play a constructive role to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As long as anti-Russia and pro-Ukraine politico-military thought continues to dominate US policy especially of Biden against Putin the US will not just think of diplomatic negotiations. US aims to near destroy the Russian economy and defeat its armed forces means that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will not see an early end. Russia has issues with Ukraine and more than this it is the US-led NATO having geopolitical conflicts with Russia. With the kind of statements the new UK PM Sunak has made in the first week itself and President Biden’s US stand Russia-Ukraine conflict there is very little hope for a peace negotiation in the near future.

The US, the initiator of the conflict, must be pushed forward by the UN for a diplomatic initiative. Or wish for a swear winter in Europe and let General Winter force the citizens their leaders having to continue suffering spiraling food prices, energy scarcity leading to inflation which is making living difficult. Winter may be a temporary Ceasefire forced by General Winter.