ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, November 27, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Bahrain

Location of Bahrain
1 Middle East World News 

Bahrain Condemns Qatar’s Interception Of Two Coastguard Boats

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Bahrain’s parliament condemned Qatar’s interception of two coastguard boats in its territorial waters, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

The Kingdom added that Qatar’s actions threaten the region’s security and stability, calling on the country to respect international laws and decisions of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Three Qatari coastguard vessels stopped two Bahraini coastguard boats that were returning after taking part in a maritime exercise on Wednesday.

The Bahraini vessels were then allowed to go, Bahrain’s interior ministry said in a statement.

The state said it would notify the GCC and hoped the incident, which took place at 1 p.m., would not be repeated.

PinLinkedInPrint
Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.