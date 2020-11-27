Bahrain Condemns Qatar’s Interception Of Two Coastguard Boats

By Arab News

Bahrain’s parliament condemned Qatar’s interception of two coastguard boats in its territorial waters, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

The Kingdom added that Qatar’s actions threaten the region’s security and stability, calling on the country to respect international laws and decisions of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Three Qatari coastguard vessels stopped two Bahraini coastguard boats that were returning after taking part in a maritime exercise on Wednesday.

The Bahraini vessels were then allowed to go, Bahrain’s interior ministry said in a statement.

The state said it would notify the GCC and hoped the incident, which took place at 1 p.m., would not be repeated.