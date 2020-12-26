ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, December 27, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Senior Advisor to the U.S. President Jared Kushner and Israel's National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat led a joint U.S.-Israeli delegation to Rabat on December 22, 2020. In the Moroccan capital, the delegation met with King Mohammed VI and other officials, and also signed various MOUs. Photo credit: David Azagury, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

Senior Advisor to the U.S. President Jared Kushner and Israel's National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat led a joint U.S.-Israeli delegation to Rabat on December 22, 2020. In the Moroccan capital, the delegation met with King Mohammed VI and other officials, and also signed various MOUs. Photo credit: David Azagury, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem
1 Africa Middle East World News 

Morocco: Ruling Party Finally Gives Its Blessing To Israeli Normalization

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Morocco’s ruling Justice and Development Party declared Thursday support to Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani over the normalization agreement with Israel.

The Justice and Development Party released a statement on the issue for the first time since US President Donald Trump announced on Dec.10 that Israel and Morocco “have agreed to full diplomatic relations”.

The statement stressed that it is important to stand behind Moroccan King Mohammed VI regarding the steps Morocco has taken to strengthen its sovereignty over the Sahara region and the country’s unchangeable approach toward the Palestinian issue.

The recent normalization deal between the two countries sparked outrage within the party, which had rejected any normalization with Israel since its establishment.

King Mohammed VI received a joint US-Israeli delegation Tuesday that arrived in the country to finalize the normalization deal between Jerusalem and Rabat.

A joint cooperation agreement was reached between the two countries in the fields of civil aviation, technology, trade, and finance and investment.

Following the signing of the Oslo accord in 1993 between the Palestinians and the Israelis, Morocco established low-level ties with Israel, but after the outbreak of Palestinian intifada (uprising) in 2000, it froze its relations with Israel.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

The normalization deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.

Original source

PinLinkedInPrint
Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.