Saudi King Salman Invites Gulf Leaders For Riyadh Summit

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has formally invited leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for the 41st group summit being held in Riyadh on January 5 next year.

The invitation was sent through GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, a statement from the group said. Among the first to receive the invite was UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, with the invitation received by the Dubai ruler and Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

“The commitment by Gulf leaders to hold the summit on an annual basis, and especially in these exceptional times, is a testament to the strength of the GCC, to their belief in their duty to the people of the Gulf, and their devotion to increasing cooperation and integration among member countries,” Dr. Al-Hajraf said in the statement.

“Today, as the GCC enters its fifth decade with a global pandemic in the backdrop, the institution’s mission to facilitate trade and economic integration among member states is more relevant than at any time in its history.

“The GCC remains focused on meeting the ambitions of the Gulf people, increasing integration, interconnectedness, and trade among member states and the international community. I am grateful to their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states, for their tireless efforts to further strengthen Gulf cooperation.”