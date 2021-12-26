ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, December 27, 2021

Flag of Iran. Photo by Farzaaaad2000, Wikipedia Commons.

Iran: Christian Prisoners Granted 10-Day Furlough For Christmas

Tasnim News Agency

By

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei granted Christian inmates a 10-day leave on the occasion of Christmas.

The top Iranian judge has given the courts and attorney generals across the country a new directive on permitting Christian prisoners to get a furlough for 10 days on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

The Judiciary chief has cited the “positive and constructive” effects of the prisoners’ reunion with their families.

The furlough, however, does not apply to inmates convicted of espionage, acting against national security, organized crimes, disruption of economic system, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

Christmas or Christmas Day is an annual commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, celebrated generally on December 25 as a religious and cultural holiday by millions of people around the world.

