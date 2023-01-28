Adam Schiff To Run For Feinstein’s Senate Seat – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

By James Fite*

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced he’ll be running for the Senate in 2024. The seat he hopes to take is currently occupied by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who has held it since 1992. “We’re in the fight of our lives – a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. Senator,” Schiff said in a tweet.

“Today’s Republican Party is gutting the middle class. Threatening our democracy. They aren’t going to stop. We have to stop them,” the California lawmaker said in his video announcement. “That’s why I’m running for US Senate. The struggle isn’t over. Not for me, not for you, not for our country. Together we can and will win this fight.”

The announcement came shortly after Schiff, along with fellow Golden State Democrat Eric Swalwell, was rejected from the House Intelligence Committee by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Schiff has been in the House of Representatives since 2000, and has served several terms on the Intelligence Committee, including as chair in the last two sessions.

His removal from the committee over his behavior during the Trump-Russia investigation represents a considerable loss of influence, and Schiff has worked to spin his removal from the committee as a danger to democracy. “Right matters. Truth matters. Democracy matters,” his campaign donation page declares. “Adam has been – and will continue to be – on the frontlines of the fight for the heart and soul of our democracy.”

Rep. Schiff joins Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), a progressive and ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who announced her candidacy for the same seat earlier this month. Despite the challenges to her position, Sen. Feinstein has yet to announce whether she intends to run for re-election in 2024.

