Iran To Equip Hovercrafts With Long-Range Missiles

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Navy is going to furnish its new hovercrafts with long-range missiles, the commander of the force said.

In remarks on Saturday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the Iranian Navy’s fleets of vessels, submarines and aerial vehicles have been renovated by reliance on domestic capabilities.

He noted that a series of new hovercrafts will join the Navy soon, which will be armed with long-range missiles.

The missile capabilities of the Navy’s southern fleet have been enhanced in terms of quantity and range, as the range of missiles has been extended to 1,000 kilometers, the commander said.

The Navy has managed to overhaul and renovate its aerial fleet, he added, pointing to the production of a homegrown helicopter suited for electronic warfare.

The Navy is going to unveil a major achievement in the production of dual-purpose torpedoes, he stated.

The admiral also hailed the Navy’s success in forming squadrons of naval drones that carry out a broad range of operations, including reconnaissance, combat and suicide missions.

In a meeting with a number of commanders and officials of Iran’s Navy in November 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for the Navy to bolster and maintain its presence in international waters.

The Leader also emphasized the need for the Navy to boost its combat capabilities and defense equipment and to continue navigation in remote and international waters