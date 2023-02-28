Khalistan Separatists Aided By Migrant Policy And Freedom Elsewhere Target India – OpEd

By N. S. Venkataraman

Canada, a rich and underpopulated country with huge land space and considerable mineral deposits, has adopted a liberal migrant policy for the last several years. It is debatable whether such approach is influenced by the fact that Canada is under populated or its commitment to welcome the migrants and refugees as a humane policy.

It is uncertain as to whether such a policy approach of the government will do good for Canada in the long run. The question is whether it could cause serious internal problems, by resulting in demographic imbalance and cultural dissimilarities amongst the natives and migrants/refugees entering Canada from different countries with divergent backgrounds.

Germany has welcomed refugees in a big way from strife torn countries. Availing Germany’s liberal approach, a large number of refugees particularly from Islamic countries have entered the country and are unlikely to go back. Such an influx of refugees has been allowed by earlier German governments as a humanistic approach, but has already caused serious local issues. Several Germans are protesting against such an influx of refugees, most of whom have no particular skill or reasonable level of education and with different habits and priorities in personal life.

There are other countries in Europe such as Belgium, France, Britain where also migrants / refugees from African and Asian countries have entered, causing local issues. Australia is yet another country with similar problems. TheUSA is also not an exception to such conditions.

Some migrants turned into separatists

This approach of the above countries has created problems for other countries like India and Sri Lanka, since some separatists targeting India or Sri Lanka have also joined the group of people entering the above countries in the guise of migrants / refugees.

Sri Lanka suffered from serious internal strife resulting in a civil war launched by LTTE separatists, who found a safe haven in countries like Canada, Britain, France and others. Now, India is facing problems due to the Khalistan separatists based in countries like Canada, demanding a separate Khalistan region from India.

Khalistan separatists tolerated

These Khalistan separatists virtually act and behave like terrorists and are not concealing their readiness to use violent methods to achieve their ends. While they are firmly footed in Canada, they have also in recent times gained a base in other countries like Britain and Australia.

What is unfortunate is that the countries like Canada have allowed these separatists to get a foot hold, in spite of the fact that it is well known that they have separatist objectives in other countries, which could inevitably destabilize the targeted countries of the separatists, with adverse impact on their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

in the name of their commitment to free speech, individual liberty and democratic procedures, these democratic countries like Canada which are accommodating the separatists, virtually remain silent about the activities of the Khalistan separatists. They do not seem to realise that the activities of the Khalistan separatist groups are similar to a double edged sword. While the targeted countries of the separatists suffer due to their activities, the countries accommodating these separatists will also be seriously impacted and this is already evident from several recent developments.

Violent acts

Khalistan separatists have attacked several Hindu temples in Canada and Australia and they have not been caught and punished for their dastardly acts by Government of Canada and Government of Australia so far.

Due to the activities of the Khalistan separatists, the law and order scenario in countries like Canada, Australia have been disrupted to some extent and it is likely that the disruption could become more severe beyond tolerable level in the coming period, if their accommodative attitude towards separatists continues.

Recently, some Khalistan separatists have created a huge law and order problem in the Punjab state in India, where they attacked a police station with swords and firearms, demanding the release of an arrested person. Unfortunately, the Punjab government panicked and released the arrested person, which inevitably has boosted the morale and confidence level of the Khalistan terrorists.

The Punjab government has said that these Khalistan terrorists who attacked the police station enjoy financial support from overseas countries, where they have gained a foot hold, obviously implying Canada.

Need for introspection

The leadership in the governments of Canada, Australia and other countries should introspect as to how they would feel and be concerned, if similar separatist movements against them were encouraged or tolerated in some other countries, where these separatists gain a place.

It is high time that in the name of liberty and freedom, governments in Canada, Australia, Britain and other democratic countries should not confuse themselves, thinking that they would be right in accommodating separatists from other countries and providing them liberty and rights for free speech and unrestricted activities to cause disruptions in other countries.