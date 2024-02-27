Iran, Venezuela Seek To Carry Out Long-Term Deal

By Tasnim News Agency

The foreign ministers of Iran and Venezuela explored ways to implement a 20-year cooperation agreement the two states signed in 2022.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto stressed the need for joint efforts to carry out the long-term cooperation agreement between their countries.

Calling for closer interaction between Tehran and Caracas, Amirabdollahian denounced the US’ interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

He also highlighted the opportunities for economic cooperation between Iran and Venezuela, specifically in the energy industry.

During Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s official visit to Tehran in June 2022, Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year partnership agreement to develop bilateral ties despite the US and Western pressure.

The partnership agreement includes cooperation in the fields of science, technology, agriculture, oil and gas, petrochemicals, tourism as well as culture.