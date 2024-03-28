Allies Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Ukraine’s Defences At NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting

By Eurasia Review

The NATO-Ukraine Council met on Thursday (28 March 2024) following recent Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. Allies strongly condemned the escalation in Russian air strikes and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen Ukraine’s defences.

The meeting was held at ambassadorial level and was convened at Ukraine’s request. Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana chaired the Council and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov joined via video conference. The Deputy Secretary General said: “Russia’s continued attacks against Ukraine’s civilians and critical infrastructure demonstrate an urgent need for our continued support.”

Allies are providing unprecedented military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. France will soon send more Caesar howitzers and several Allies have joined Czechia’s initiative to procure 800,000 additional artillery shells. NATO is establishing the Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre in Bydgoscz, Poland where Ukrainian forces can train alongside Allied troops. In addition, under NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP), the Alliance is supplying crucial non-lethal support.

Allies agreed at the Vilnius Summit in July 2023 to create the NATO-Ukraine Council. It serves as a forum for crisis consultations and decision-making between NATO and Ukraine.