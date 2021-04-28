Sri Lanka: All Necessary Steps Taken To Curb Spread Of Pandemic, Says Minister

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Spokesperson and Minister of Media Keheliya Rambukwella said that all the necessary steps have been taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the government is focusing on increasing the number of ICU beds in the future.

Addressing the Cabinet decision media briefing held Tuesday at the Department of Government Information, Minister Rambukwella highlighted that, as several countries are facing an oxygen crisis due to the spike of Covid-19 cases, the Sri Lankan government is taking all the necessary measures and precautions to prevent such a scenario in the country and constantly discuss and educate the public regarding the risk of the virus.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that the current availability of oxygen for treatments is at a satisfactory level but the government has already made the decision to increase the number of ICU beds in near future specifically considering the availability of ICU beds in some areas of the country.

The Minister reiterated that Sri Lanka will be able to tackle a third wave in the same way it tackled the first and second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.