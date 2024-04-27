Saudi FM Prince Faisal Hosts Arab Ministerial Meeting On Gaza Situation In Riyadh

By Arab News

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan hosted a ministerial meeting on Saturday in Riyadh with representatives from six other Arab states to discuss the situation in Gaza, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was attended by Ayman Al-Safadi of Jordan, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussein Al-Sheikh, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, and Minister of State at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

They discussed the need to end the war on the Gaza Strip, reach an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and lift all restrictions that impede the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

They also expressed their support for all efforts aimed at international recognition of an independent Palestinian state, something they agreed was vital for Palestinians to be able to take irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution.

The ministers stressed the need for a State of Palestine to be based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

They expressed their categorical rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land, and any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

The ministers warned of the continuation of illegal Israeli measures in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem that undermine the two-state solution, including settlement expansion, land confiscation, military operations against Palestinians, settler attacks, and besieging freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians.