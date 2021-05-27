ISSN 2330-717X
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. [State Department Photo by Freddie Everett/ Public Domain]

Saudi FM Discusses Gaza Cease-Fire In Phone Call With Blinken

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and the US Secretary of State discussed on Thursday the cease-fire in Gaza.
During a phone call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Antony Blinken reviewed bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between their countries, along with cooperation on regional and international challenges.

The officials expressed their support for the cease-fire between Israel, Hamas, and other parties in Gaza, and discussed efforts to reduce risks of further conflict, the State Department said.  

Blinken also raised the importance of international support for humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza.

The call comes after the Secretary of State ended a Middle East tour on Thursday that aimed to consolidate the cease-fire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Hamas.

He visited Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo and Amman during his tour.

Prince Faisal also received a call from his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias to discuss relations between the two countries and means of developing and strengthening them in various fields.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

Following the call Dendias said in a tweet that they “discussed the Middle East and developments in the wider region.”

