Iran Claims Missiles Range Deliberately Confined to 2,000 Km

By Tasnim News Agency

The range of Iran’s long-range missiles has been restricted to 2,000 kilometers on the Leader’s orders although the country has the capability to extend it, a deputy defense minister said.

Speaking in a televised program on Friday night, Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Mahdi Farahi said Iran has the technical know-how to increase the range of its missiles to over 2,000 km.

The Defense Ministry obeys the country’s major policies and orders of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, which is why it has limited the range of missiles to 2,000 km although it is able to manufacture missiles with longer ranges, he added.

The general noted that the precision-guided Kheibar (Khoramshahr 4) missile that was unveiled on Thursday can hit targets with a margin of error of minus 30 meters at a distance of 2,000 km.

The new missile, which can store its liquefied fuel for three years, could be prepared for launch in less than 15 minutes, the deputy minister stated.

He also noted that the interval between the launch of the missile and the strike is around 12 minutes.

The unveiling of Kheibar marked a significant advancement in Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and demonstrates the country’s commitment to enhancing its defense and deterrent power.

Iranian officials have long asserted that the country’s military capabilities are entirely meant for defense, and that its missile program will never be up for negotiations.