President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s Bold Move To Combat Corruption In Somalia – OpEd

By Ismail D. Osman

In a fragile country where corruption has been rampant for decades, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s commitment to fighting this deep-rooted problem is a bold and much-needed move. Corruption has been a major obstacle to Somalia’s development, hindering economic growth, exacerbating poverty, and undermining the rule of law. Therefore, the President’s vow to ensure that those responsible for corruption face justice is a significant step towards creating a more transparent and accountable government.

Somalia has long been known for its high levels of corruption, with the country consistently ranking among the most corrupt nations in the world. The problem has pervaded every aspect of the country’s public life, from the highest levels of government to local administrations, and has been a major impediment to progress and development. It has led to the diversion of public funds, the mismanagement of resources, and the undermining of public trust.

President Mohamud’s commitment to fighting corruption is a welcome development. In his recent Eidul Asha remarks, he pledged to strengthen the country’s anti-corruption institutions and to ensure that they will have the necessary tools and resources to do their job effectively. He also promised to hold accountable those who engage in corrupt practices, regardless of their position or influence.

This is a bold move, and one that is sorely needed. The President’s commitment to fighting corruption must be matched by concrete actions, including the prosecution of corrupt officials and the recovery of stolen assets. The government must also work to create a more transparent and accountable public sector, with effective oversight mechanisms and strong anti-corruption laws.

It is also important to note that the fight against corruption is not solely the responsibility of the government. The private sector, civil society, and the media all have a critical role to play in exposing and combating corruption. The President’s call to action should be heeded by all Somalis, who must work together to create a more transparent and accountable society.

Corruption in Somalia not only hinders the country’s development but also gives an advantage to the terrorist group Al Shabaab. The group has been able to exploit the corruption in the country to its advantage, the group has been able to generate revenue by taxing businesses and individuals, exploiting the corrupt networks that exist within the country. Therefore, the fight against corruption in Somalia is not only essential for the country’s development but also for countering the terrorist threat posed by Al Shabaab.

President Mohamud’s commitment to fighting corruption in Somalia is a first step to transparency and much-needed move. Corruption has been a major obstacle to the country’s development, and it is time for a concerted effort to combat this problem. The President’s vow to ensure that those responsible for corruption face justice is a significant step towards creating a more transparent and accountable government. However, this commitment must be matched by concrete actions and the support of all Somalis. Together, we can create a more just and prosperous Somalia.