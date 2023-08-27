First Rail Transit Of Goods From Russia To Saudi Arabia Kicks Off Via Iran Corridor

By Tasnim News Agency

The chief executive of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) on Sunday announced the transit of a Russian cargo to Saudi Arabia via the Iran transport corridor for the first time.

A container transit train including 36 containers entered the country for the first time from the origin of Russia to the destination of Saudi Arabia through Iran’s Incheh Borun rail border, Miad Salehi stated.

The deputy roads minister added that this cargo transit train was dispatched to Bandar Abbas after fulfilling customs formalities to be transferred from there to the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah.