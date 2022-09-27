Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince MBS Named Prime Minister

By Arab News

King Salman ordered on Tuesday the appointment of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia as part of a cabinet reshuffle, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Under royal decrees issued by the king, Prince Khalid bin Salman will become Defense Minister amidst a cabinet reshuffle, SPA added.

The reshuffle also saw the appointment of Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan as Minister of Education.

The ministers keeping their positions are the energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, minister of interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and minister of finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan.

Prince Abdullah bin Bandar also remains as minister of the National Guard, Walid Al-Samaani stays in his role as Minister of Justice, while Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh is also remaining Minister of Islamic Affairs.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan will remain as Minister of Culture, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal keeps his role as Minister of Sports.

Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah will also stay in his role as Minister of Hajj and Umrah, while Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi also remains as Minister of Commerce.

Elsewhere, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef stays minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ahmed Al-Khateeb as minister of Tourism, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim as minister of Economy and Planning, and Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel as Minister of Health.

The SPA report also stated that any Saudi cabinet session attended by King Salman will remain chaired by the king.