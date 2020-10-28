Total Charters Four New LNG-Powered Vessels

By Eurasia Review

Total said Wednesday it is pursuing its strategy to reduce greenhouse gases emissions in maritime transportation, by chartering four Aframax-type vessels equipped with Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion.

These vessels, each with a capacity of 110,000 tons of crude oil or refined products, will be delivered in 2023 and will join the time-chartered fleet of Total. The first two vessels will be chartered from shipowner Hafnia, and the remaining two from Viken Shipping.

The vessels have been designed with the most efficient LNG propulsion technologies to reduce emissions, allowing a significant decrease in Greenhouse Gases, of more than 5,000 tons per year and per ship compared to conventional vessels.

“This chartering contract is in line with our Climate Ambition and will contribute to our Net Zero carbon neutrality target by 2050 or before. This contract follows a similar one, signed earlier this year, for two LNG-powered VLCC (Very Large Crude Carriers), to be delivered in 2022.” underlined Luc Gillet, Senior Vice President Shipping at Total. “LNG as a Marine Fuel remains the best and immediately available solution to reduce the carbon footprint of our shipping activities. With these four new vessels, we reaffirm our commitment to expand the use of cleaner marine fuels, for a more sustainable shipping”.

The supply of LNG for these four LNG-powered vessels will be provided by Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, Total’s dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities.