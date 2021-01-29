Biden Administration Officials Working On Requiring Coronavirus Tests For Domestic Air Travelers – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Joe Biden hit the ground running in his effort to use his presidential powers to ensure traveling in America is tedious, demeaning, and uncomfortable.

On Biden’s second day in office, he signed an executive order mandating travelers wear masks on all modes of public transportation — airplanes, trains, buses, etc. As if in a cruel joke, the executive order starts off with “By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered …”.

Now comes word that Biden administration officials are planning a mandate that, for anyone to travel by airplane in America, he must first have a long stick stuck up his nose to undergo notoriously inaccurate testing for if he is infected with coronavirus.

Read here the sad details of the planned testing mandate related in a Tuesday Reuters article by David Shepardson.

A coronavirus testing requirement already exists for international travelers. Shepardson notes in the article that as of Tuesday the United States government made a coronavirus test negative result a prerequisite for travel to America for “nearly all international air travelers aged 2 and older.”

Also discussed in the article is the likelihood of the US government requiring people arriving in America from abroad, including American citizens and permanent residents, to quarantine upon arrival even though they are not sick. The article concludes with this statement from Acting Secretary of State Ian Brownlee that demonstrates disdain for Americans’ rights, including the right to travel:

Brownlee said the ‘main message to U.S. citizens considering travel abroad remains the same: Seriously reconsider going overseas right now. If you’re overseas right now, it’s going to be harder to come home for a while.’

The land of the free and the home of the brave is more and more becoming the land of the imprisoned and the home of the bullied.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.