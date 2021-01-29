Zarif Responds To Blinken’s Comments On JCPOA

By Eurasia Review

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded Thursday to comments made by new US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by saying that the one who must take the first step and return to the JCPOA is Washington, not Tehran, reports Iranian media.

According to the IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency, in a post in his Twitter account Zarif pointed to the US’ hostile actions against Iran in response to the recent comments from Blinken, who said the US will meet its commitments under the JCPOA only after Iran does so.

In his tweet, titled “reality check for Blinken”, the Iranian foreign minister said the US violated the JCPOA, blocked food and medicine to Iranians, and even punished adherence to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the nuclear deal, according to Tasnim.

“Throughout that sordid mess, Iran abided by JCPOA, only took foreseen remedial measures. Now, who should take 1st step?” Zarif asked, Tasnim reported, adding, “Never forget Trump’s maximum failure,” he told his new American counterpart.