Israel-Hamas Crisis – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The ongoing confrontation between Israel and Hamas has once again sparked a highly unstable scenario in the Middle East. As the number of fatalities increases on both factions and the level of aggression intensifies, it is crucial to examine the historical backdrop of this crisis, the fundamental matters under contention, the involvement of global actors, and the possible pathways toward achieving a nonviolent settlement.

This essay posits that the resolution to the Arab-Israeli conflict can be found through the implementation of talks, negotiation processes, and the establishment of a two-state solution within the Middle Eastern region. To comprehend the current situation, it is imperative to delve into the historical origins of the crisis, specifically the Sykes-Picot Agreement, and thoroughly examine the intricate matters about the self-determination of Palestine. Additionally, it is essential to scrutinize the involvement of the United States and Western European nations, while underscoring the significance of fostering a constructive dialogue between Israel and Palestine.

The 2023 Israel-Hamas confrontation is rooted in a complicated chain of historical events. The Sykes-Picot Agreement, a confidential arrangement between Britain and France during World War I, is one of the fundamental episodes in historical history (Savun). This agreement divided the Ottoman Empire’s regions into spheres of influence, establishing arbitrary lines that ignored the region’s cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity. As it produced governments with varied people and often opposing interests, this partition planted the seeds for future hostilities in the Middle East.

The establishment of Israel in 1948 exacerbated the crisis. This founding resulted in the displacement of Palestinian Arabs and, as a result, the Palestinian Arabs’ quest for self-determination and independence (Wilner). Despite attempts to resolve the conflict through agreements such as the Camp David Accords and the Oslo Accords, the resulting tensions and violence have lasted for decades. Although significant, these accords have not resulted in a comprehensive and long-term settlement, making the Israel-Hamas conflict a current issue that necessitates renewed engagement, negotiation, and diplomacy (Fawcett).

The conflict between Israel and Hamas is centered on the Palestinian people’s long-standing demand for self-determination, which originates from their fundamental right to build an independent state. This ambition has been a long-standing concern since the Ottoman Empire was demolished during World War I. The establishment of Israel in 1948 worsened the problem by displacing Palestinian Arabs, resulting in a state of political and geographical limbo (Rabinowitz). This has resulted in deep frustrations and a rallying point for Palestinians, who have utilized a variety of ways to claim their right to self-determination. In international law and multiple United Nations resolutions, self-determination is recognized as a fundamental human right (Daes). The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict serves as a warning that peace in the Middle East will remain elusive until this core problem is resolved fairly and equitably. Finding a solution to meet the genuine aspirations of the Palestinian people while also protecting Israel’s security and sovereignty is critical to creating a lasting and just peace in the region.

Criticism of the United States and Western European countries’ approach to resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict is not unjustified. These countries have considerable power and leverage in the region, but their policies and actions have frequently favored one side over the other, hurting the prospects for a peaceful conclusion (Chakravorty). The United States, in particular, has been an ardent supporter of Israel, offering both military and financial assistance (Little). This relationship has called into doubt the United States’ impartiality as a conflict mediator. A just and long-term solution requires international actors to be objective and impartial.

To address complaints, security concerns, and territorial conflicts, Israel and Palestine must engage in open and honest communication. A neutral mediator who has the trust of both sides can assist in bridging the gap and guiding the negotiating process, guaranteeing a peaceful outcome. International mediation may also be required to facilitate these discussions. Similarly, the two-state solution is widely regarded as the most equitable and sustainable method for settling the Israel-Hamas conflict. It entails establishing a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel, with shared boundaries and Jerusalem (Zanotti). This approach recognizes Palestinian self-determination while also ensuring Israel’s security and right to exist as a sovereign nation. It has been endorsed by the international community and is still widely accepted as a framework for conflict resolution.

Moreover,As the Israel-Hamas conflict worsens the need for a genuine “bridge builder” becomes more evident. A mediator of this type should be objective, respected by both parties and capable of promoting meaningful communication and talks. A country with a history of diplomacy and a dedication to peace, such as Indonesia or India, could be a possible contender for this job.

In a nutshell, the Israel-Hamas conflict is a long-standing conflict that dates back to the Sykes-Picot Agreement and has been aggravated by Israel’s creation. The solution in the Middle East is a conversation, negotiation, and a two-state solution. This cannot be resolved through military force, but only through diplomatic efforts that respect both Israeli and Palestinian rights and aspirations. The primary issue of Palestinian self-determination must be addressed, and international parties, particularly the United States and Western European countries, must play a neutral role in finding a solution.

