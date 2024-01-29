Pentagon Identifies Army Casualties In Jordan

By Eurasia Review

The Pentagon announced Monday the death of three Army Reserve soldiers who were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, GA.; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Ga.; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Ga., died Jan. 28, 2024, in Jordan, when a one way unmanned aerial system (OWUAS) impacted their container housing units, the Pentagon said in a statement, adding “The incident is under investigation.”

Rivers, Sanders and Moffett were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Ga.