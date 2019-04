Sri Lanka: President, PM And Rajapaksa Attend Sunday Mass

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena joined the special Sunday Mass held under the patronage of the Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith at the Archbishop’s House on Sunday remembering the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

Churches across Sri Lanka suspended Sunday mass as security concerns remained high a week after suicide bombers killed over 300 in churches and hotels across the island nation.

Sri Lanka has been on high alert since the attacks on Easter Sunday, with nearly 10,000 soldiers deployed across the island to carry out searches and hunt down members of two local Islamist groups believed to have carried out the attack.

Authorities have detained over 100 people since the bombings in three churches and four hotels, most of which were in the capital Colombo.

The Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, held a solemn special mass from a church adjacent to his house that was broadcast live across local television and radio.

“We cannot kill someone in the name of God … It is a great tragedy that happened,” the archbishop said in his sermon, attended by President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“We extend our hand of friendship and fraternity to all our brothers and sisters of whatever class, society or religion that differentiates us.”

After the sermon, the archbishop and the political leaders lit candles to commemorate the victims of the suicide bombings.

Sri Lanka’s 22 million people include minority Christians, Muslims and Hindus. Until now, Christians had largely managed to avoid the worst of the island’s conflict and communal tensions.

The archbishop said earlier this week that he had seen an internal security document warning of further attacks on churches that there would have been no Catholic masses celebrated anywhere on the island on Sunday.

Muslims were urged to pray at home on Friday after the State Intelligence Services warned of possible car bomb attacks, amid fears of retaliatory violence.