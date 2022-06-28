Iranian Negotiator To Visit Doha For Talks On Removal Of Sanctions

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s lead negotiator in the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and removal of sanctions against Tehran will travel to Qatar on Tuesday for a fresh round of talks, a source said.

An informed source at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Tasnim that Ali Baqeri Kani will go to Doha on Tuesday, June 28, to resume the negotiations on lifting the anti-Iranian sanctions.

In remarks at a press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said the time and venue of negotiations on the removal of sanctions have almost been finalized, noting that the talks will kick off in a Persian Gulf country within the next days.

He also noted that one of the topics discussed during the recent visit to Tehran by EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell was the need for the US to honor all of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to media reports, Qatar is going to host “indirect talks” between Iran and the US, as US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley is expected to arrive in Doha today.

The European Union has stepped up efforts to facilitate the negotiations and break the impasse in the talks aimed at saving the JCPOA.

Since April 2021, several rounds of talks between Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA — Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia — have been held in the Austrian capital to bring the US back into the Iran deal. The Vienna talks, however, exclude American diplomats due to their country’s withdrawal from the deal.