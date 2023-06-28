Two Dead After Exchange Of Fire Near US Consulate In Jeddah

By Arab News

A man with a firearm was stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah before an exchange of fire broke out with the security authorities, which led to his death, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

A Nepalese security guard at the consulate was injured in the incident and subsequently died from his injuries, the report added.

According to SPA, the armed man parked a car near the consulate building and exited the vehicle carrying a gun, after which security forces “took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation.”

Makkah region police said a security investigation was ongoing aimed at determining the circumstances of the incident.