Saudi Arabia: Prince Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Passes Away
By Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Bandar bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud passed away on Sunday evening, Saudi Press Agency reported, quoting a Royal Court statement.
Prayers will be held on Monday, following Isha prayers at the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al-Haram) in the holy city of Makkah.
Prince Bandar was the tenth son of Ibn Saud, the first monarch of Saudi Arabia, and the eldest surviving member of the ruling family.
