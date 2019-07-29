Saudi Arabia: Prince Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Passes Away

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Bandar bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud passed away on Sunday evening, Saudi Press Agency reported, quoting a Royal Court statement.

Prayers will be held on Monday, following Isha prayers at the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al-Haram) in the holy city of Makkah.

Prince Bandar was the tenth son of Ibn Saud, the first monarch of Saudi Arabia, and the eldest surviving member of the ruling family.