ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran Army fires cruise missile in war game. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Iran Army fires cruise missile in war game. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.
1 Middle East World News 

Iran Holds Military Drills As Countermeasure Against US Aircraft Carrier Threats

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is conducting large-scale aerial and naval drills off the strategic Strait of Hormuz and in the Persian Gulf, including countermeasure against US aircraft carrier threats in the region.

The IRGC forces have practiced countermeasure against US aircraft carrier threats in the region as the country’s first domestic multi-purpose satellite is monitoring the process.

The final phase of the exercises, codenamed Payambar-e A’zam 14 (The Great Prophet), kicked off on Tuesday across land, air and sea in the general area of Hormozgan Province, west of the Hormuz Strait and in the Persian Gulf.

Several units from IRGC’s Navy and Aerospace Division are taking part in the maneuvers, which feature missiles, vessels, drones, and radars, and are designed to practice both offensive and defensive missions, with the IRGC forces conducting missile, drone and mine-planting operations against mock enemy targets during the drills.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.