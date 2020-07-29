Iran Holds Military Drills As Countermeasure Against US Aircraft Carrier Threats

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is conducting large-scale aerial and naval drills off the strategic Strait of Hormuz and in the Persian Gulf, including countermeasure against US aircraft carrier threats in the region.

The IRGC forces have practiced countermeasure against US aircraft carrier threats in the region as the country’s first domestic multi-purpose satellite is monitoring the process.

The final phase of the exercises, codenamed Payambar-e A’zam 14 (The Great Prophet), kicked off on Tuesday across land, air and sea in the general area of Hormozgan Province, west of the Hormuz Strait and in the Persian Gulf.

Several units from IRGC’s Navy and Aerospace Division are taking part in the maneuvers, which feature missiles, vessels, drones, and radars, and are designed to practice both offensive and defensive missions, with the IRGC forces conducting missile, drone and mine-planting operations against mock enemy targets during the drills.