Saudi, French Foreign Ministers Hold Talks On Strengthening Joint Strategic Relations

By Arab News

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Paris on Wednesday to discuss ways to develop joint strategic relations.

“We explored opportunities to strengthen the strategic partnerships between our two countries (and) we also discussed prominent developments and the importance for joint coordination to achieve and maintain peace and security,” Prince Faisal wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, he met members of the French Senate, including Olivier Cadic, the senator for French citizens living abroad and president of the France-Gulf States Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Fabien Genet, the senator for Saône-et-Loire and a member of the friendship group.

“The distinguished bilateral relations that bring together the two countries in all fields were reviewed,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said. It added that Prince Faisal affirmed there are opportunities to further develop the relationship, and that both governments are working hard to do this, especially in light of the aim of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a better future for the Kingdom and its international partners.

The members of the French Senate welcomed Prince Faisal’s visit and said it confirms the depth of bilateral relations. They added that although relationship is strong and well developed at all levels, they hope to enhance it further. They also praised the Vision 2030 strategy, which they said has made great, rapid and positive progress.