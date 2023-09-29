Kaushal Vikas Yojana: Unlimited Opportunity For All – OpEd

By Dr. Rajkumar Singh

The “Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana” (PMKVY) is a flagship skill development program launched by the Government of India to provide industry-relevant skill training to youth across the country.

The scheme was launched on July 15, 2015, and is a part of the larger “Skill India” initiative, which aims to empower a large number of Indian youth with employable skills and help them secure a better livelihood. It aims to bridge the gap between the demand for skilled workers and the supply of skilled manpower by providing quality training. It offers skill training in a wide range of sectors and job roles.

Training programs are designed to be in line with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) to ensure standardization and recognition of skills. It also recognizes the skills acquired by individuals through informal means or on-the-job experience and allows them to undergo a skill assessment and certification process to get their skills officially recognized. Under the scheme the government provides monetary rewards upon successful completion of the training program. These rewards vary based on the duration and type of training. In course of the training it emphasizes providing placement support to trained individuals.

Training partners are encouraged to facilitate the placement of candidates in relevant job roles with various industries and employers. The programme is closely monitored and evaluated to ensure the quality and effectiveness of training programs. Third-party agencies are often involved in conducting assessments and audits to maintain transparency and accountability. It periodically launches special initiatives and programs to target specific groups, such as women, differently-abled individuals, and people from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. For more detail, it provides an online portal where candidates can register, find information about training centers, and track their training progress. Thus, PMKVY played a significant role in promoting skill development and enhancing the employability of India’s youth.

Benefits for the individual

In line, the program offers several benefits, both to individuals and the country as a whole: Benefits for Individuals include:

a. Skill Development: PMKVY provides individuals with the opportunity to acquire new skills or upgrade their existing skills in various sectors. This enhances their employability and career prospects.

b. Certification: Successful completion of PMKVY training programs leads to industry-recognized certification. These certifications validate the skills acquired by individuals and make them more attractive to employers.

c. Financial Incentives: Participants who successfully complete the training are eligible for financial incentives or rewards. This provides them with a financial boost and encourages them to complete the training.

d. Employment Opportunities: PMKVY emphasizes job placement and assistance. Training partners often collaborate with local industries and employers to facilitate the placement of trained individuals, increasing their chances of finding suitable employment.

e. Entrepreneurship: PMKVY also encourages entrepreneurship by providing training in various entrepreneurial skills. It empowers individuals to start their own businesses and become self-employed.

f. Empowerment: Skill development through PMKVY enhances the confidence and self-esteem of individuals. It enables them to contribute effectively to their families and communities.

g. Inclusivity: PMKVY includes special initiatives targeting specific groups, such as women, differently-abled individuals, and marginalized communities. This promotes inclusivity and equal access to skill development opportunities.

Benefits for the Country

In various ways this scheme is beneficial for the country which include:

a. Skilled Workforce: PMKVY contributes to the creation of a skilled and job-ready workforce essential for economic growth and development.

b. Reduced Unemployment: By enhancing the employability of youth, it plays a role in reducing unemployment rates in the country.

c. Increased Productivity: A skilled workforce is more productive, leading to increased output and competitiveness of industries.

d. Economic Growth: A skilled workforce can attract investment and promote economic growth by supporting various industries and sectors.

e. Reduction in Poverty: Skill development through PMKVY can help lift individuals and their families out of poverty by providing them with stable employment and income.

f. Reduced Skill Gap: The scheme addresses the skill gap in the job market by aligning training programs with industry requirements, ensuring that there is a supply of skilled workers in high-demand sectors.

g. Human Capital Development: Investing in skill development is an investment in human capital, which is essential for a country’s long-term development.

h. Social Development: PMKVY contributes to social development by empowering marginalized communities and promoting gender equality through skill training initiatives.

i. Global Competitiveness: A skilled workforce enhances India’s global competitiveness by ensuring that its industries can meet international standards and demands.

j. Reduction in Migration: Skill development programs in rural and semi-urban areas reduce the need for migration to urban centers in search of employment, contributing to balanced regional development.

Overall, it has the potential to transform the lives of individuals and contribute significantly to India’s socio-economic development by addressing unemployment, poverty, and the skill gap in the workforce.

Relation with Indian Population

India is one of the most populous countries in the world, with a vast workforce, and PMKVY plays a crucial role in harnessing the potential of this population in several ways:

a. Employability: India’s population is predominantly young, with a large percentage of the population falling within the working-age group and the scheme launched in 2015 focuses on enhancing the employability of this youth by providing them with industry-relevant skills.

b. Skill Development: With a population of over a billion people, India has a diverse set of skills and talents. PMKVY taps into this diversity by offering skill training in a wide range of sectors and job roles. It allows individuals to choose training programs that align with their interests and capabilities.

c. Reduction in Poverty: A significant portion of India’s population still lives in poverty. This scheme helps address the issue by providing skill training and job placement opportunities, enabling individuals to earn a sustainable income and improve their living conditions.

d. Inclusivity: PMKVY includes special initiatives to ensure that skill development opportunities are accessible to all sections of the population, including women, differently-abled individuals, and marginalized communities. This promotes inclusivity and equal access to skill development.

e. Balanced Regional Development: India’s population is not evenly distributed across the country, leading to urban concentration and rural depopulation. PMKVY aims to provide skill development opportunities in rural and semi-urban areas, reducing the need for migration to urban centers in search of employment and contributing to balanced regional development.

f. Economic Growth: A skilled and productive workforce can contribute to higher economic growth rates by supporting various industries and sectors, including manufacturing, services, and technology.

By equipping individuals with market-relevant skills, the program not only empowers them to lead better lives but also contributes to the country’s economic growth and development.