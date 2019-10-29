White House Says Impeachment Resolution Confirms Process Is ‘Illegitimate Sham’

By Eurasia Review

The resolution put forward by Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms that House Democrats’ impeachment has been an illegitimate sham from the start as it lacked any proper authorization by a House vote, according to a statement released by the White House Press Secretary on Tuesday.

The statement continued that, “it continues this scam by allowing Chairman Schiff, who repeatedly lies to the American people, to hold a new round of hearings, still without any due process for the President.”

According to the statement, the White House is barred from participating at all, until after Chairman Schiff conducts two rounds of one-sided hearings to generate a biased report for the Judiciary Committee.

“Even then, the White House’s rights remain undefined, unclear, and uncertain – because those rules still haven’t been written.”

According to the White House, this impeachment resolution does nothing to change the fundamental fact that, “House Democrats refuse to provide basic due process rights to the Administration.”

