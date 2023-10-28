Gaza And Turkey: Realities And Misconceptions – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Recent events in Gaza have triggered significant reactions in Turkey. However, as we carefully observe this process, we should consider several crucial points.

The relationship between Palestinians and Turkey has not historically been a friendly one. We controlled this region from 1517 until we withdrew in 1917, governing it for 400 years. We contributed administratively and economically more than we collected in taxes. The people of this region did not bother to learn Turkish, and our cultural influence was practically non-existent.

Despite a few historical supportive actions, Palestinians have never been regarded as friends of Turkey. The two peoples have significant differences in cultural, historical, and political contexts.

Turkey’s ability to make a significant impact on the events in Palestine is limited. Both in times of war and peace, Turkey’s statements and stance have had little influence on the international stage. The ways to be effective in international relations are far more complex, and Turkey’s approach on this matter is not making much noise.

Considering Turkey’s domestic issues, the country has a responsibility to adequately feed its citizens and ensure their well-being. Instead of focusing on foreign policy noise, maintaining our traditional policy of neutrality and focusing on domestic matters holds more significance.

The events in Gaza undoubtedly concern respecting human rights. Turkey’s role and influence on this matter are limited, and international relations involve more intricate realities and power dynamics.