Iran Denies Involvement In Attack On US Forces In Jordan

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed the “baseless” allegation of Iran’s connection with an attack on US troops in Jordan, reiterating that the regional resistance forces do not take orders from Iran.

In a statement released on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani reacted to reports on a deadly strike against US forces in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.

Since the outset of the Gaza crisis, Iran had repeatedly warned against the spread of clashes in the region as a result of the relentless Israeli strikes against the Palestinian people and the US’ unwavering supports for the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, he said.

Kanaani added that the US forces’ constant and recurrent violation of the national sovereignty of Iraq and Syria as well as the bomb attacks on people and groups in Iraq, Syria and Yemen have escalated the “cycle of instability”.

“Reiterating the importance of maintenance of peace, stability and security in the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the war on Gaza is not the solution and ending the Zionist regime’s attacks on Gaza and an immediate ceasefire could pave the way for the restoration of calm to the region,” the spokesman said.

He underlined that the resistance groups in the region do not take orders from Iran for their decisions and measures.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not welcome the expansion of clashes in the region, and neither does intervene in the decisions made by the resistance groups on how to support the Palestinian nation or fend off themselves and the people of their countries against any act of aggression and occupation,” Kanaani stated.

He denounced the “repeated baseless allegations” against Iran as an attempt to put the blame on others and as a plot hatched by the parties that find their interests in entangling the US again in a new conflict in the region and provoking it to inflame crisis in order to cover up their own problems.

The spokesman underlined that Iran is monitoring the regional developments with preparedness and vigilance, warning that the “responsibility for the consequences of the provocative accusations against Iran” lies with those making such groundless allegations.