Shamkhani Says Iran-China Deal Part Of Active Resistance Policy Against West, US

By Tasnim News Agency

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani described a cooperation agreement recently signed by Tehran and Beijing as part of the active resistance policy against the West and the US.

In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, Shamkhani hailed the growing cooperation in the East as a factor expediting the decline of the US.

“The signing of Iran and China Strategic Partnership Roadmap is part of the Active Resistance policy,” he said.

“The world isn’t just the West & West isn’t just the lawbreaking US, UK, France and Germany,” Shamkhani added, referring to the four signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal that have failed to honor their commitments.

“Biden’s concern is correct: the flourishing of strategic cooperation in the East is accelerating the US decline,” the senior Iranian security official said, referring to the recent expression of concern from US President Joe Biden.

Asked by reporters about how concerning the emerging partnership between China and Iran is, Biden said he has been “concerned about that for a year.”

The foreign ministers of Iran and China on Saturday signed the 25-year agreement to develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was announced in a joint statement during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in 2016.