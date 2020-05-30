ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, May 30, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Led Zeppelin in 2007, from left to right: John Paul Jones, Robert Plant, and Jimmy Page (Jason Bonham is obscured, sitting at the drum set). Photo Credit: p_a_h, Wikipedia Commons.

Led Zeppelin in 2007, from left to right: John Paul Jones, Robert Plant, and Jimmy Page (Jason Bonham is obscured, sitting at the drum set). Photo Credit: p_a_h, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Entertainment 

Led Zeppelin’s Celebration Day Concert Film To Stream For Free

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Led Zeppelin have announced that they will be streaming their 2012 concert film Celebration Day for free 8PM UK time (11PM Armenia time) on Saturday,May 30, NME reports.

Celebration Day was filmed at the legendary band’s one-off reunion show at The O2 in London on December 10, 2007. The performance was the headline act at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, which was held in memory of the band’s friend and Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun.

Celebration Day was widely released in November 2012 following a limited cinematic release the previous month, and Led Zeppelin have now confirmed that the film will be officially available to watch online for free on their YouTube channel.

The stream will be available to watch on the Led Zeppelin YouTube channel for three days (ending June 2) after its YouTube premiere on Saturday, an event that is being billed as a “global watch party”.

The gig saw founding members John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant being joined by Jason Bonham, the son of the band’s late drummer John Bonham, for a 16-song set.


Thanks for reading Eurasia Review. For more of our reporting make sure to sign up for our free newsletter!

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.