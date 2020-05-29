Virginia’s Statewide Mask Mandate – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Starting Friday, people ten years old and older who are indoors just about anywhere in Virginia other than in private homes will be required by a new executive order of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to “cover their mouth and nose with a face covering, as described and recommended by” the United Sates government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Further, the mandate even requires wearing such a mask when outside at a long list of places “if a distance of six feet from every other person cannot be maintained.”

Oh brother. Indeed, oh Big Brother.

Like many other draconian mandates imposed by the Virginia governor and other politicians across America, the new mask mandate is purportedly purposed to counter coronavirus. That, of course, is a stretch given that there is no clear evidence masks protect people from coronavirus and that the mandate is being imposed when even the CDC is admitting the coronavirus threat is much, much less than many coronavirus crackdown proponents have been claiming over the last few months.

Northam lists in his executive order a few exceptions. For example, people can remove their masks while eating and drinking and while exercising.

People opposed to being required to wear a mask should take particular notice of this exception listed in the executive order:

Nothing in this Order shall require the use of a face covering by any person for whom doing so would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition.

In regard to this exception, the executive order further states:

Any person who declines to wear a face covering because of a medical condition shall not be required to produce or carry medical documentation verifying the stated condition nor shall the person be required to identify the precise underlying medical condition.

I don’t know about you, but following draconian government mandates makes me sick.

Unfortunately, many businesses and their managers can be expected to enforce this new mandate vigorously, choosing to kick out people who refuse to wear a mask and even to disregard the executive order’s listed exceptions. Some of these businesses or their managers will do so because they fear government enforcement actions that may come if there are reports of unmasked individuals at the businesses. Others will enthusiastically join in a zealous effort, often also supported by a substantial number of their customers, to stomp out any departure from the new dress code of subservience.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.

