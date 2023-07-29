Global Boiling: The Terrifying Reality Of Climate Change – OpEd

By Naseem Sheikh

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying, and it is just the beginning.”

The alarming statement was made by Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, at a press conference on Thursday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a grave warning, stating that global warming has transitioned into the era of “global boiling.” Severe heat waves resulting from climate change have affected millions of people in Europe, Asia, and North America. The month of July is on track to become the hottest month in recorded history, with temperatures surpassing the key threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Guterres stressed the urgent need for world leaders, especially those of affluent nations, to take immediate and decisive actions to cut carbon emissions and shift towards renewable energy sources. The recent heatwaves and wildfires worldwide underscore the severity of the climate crisis, and UN scientists predict that this July will set a new record for global temperatures.

The UN Secretary-General emphasized that climate change’s impact is already devastating, and the speed of these changes has been startling. He urged leaders to stop hesitating and making excuses, stating that there is no time to waste. Ambitious renewable energy goals aligned with the 1.5-degree Celsius limit are crucial, and achieving net-zero electricity in developed countries by 2035 and elsewhere by 2040 is imperative.

Guterres warned that extreme weather is becoming the new norm, necessitating countries to adapt and implement climate warning systems. However, he offered a glimmer of hope, stating that limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoiding the worst effects of climate change is still possible but requires immediate and dramatic climate action.

This July’s temperatures have exceeded preindustrial averages by 1.5 degrees Celsius, potentially predicting the temperatures aimed for by 2050. However, some scientists fear global temperatures will increase even further before the decade ends.

The Secretary-General has been vocal about climate change before, comparing humanity to a “weapon of mass extinction” in December and urging rich countries to impose taxes on fossil fuel firms taking advantage of windfall profits in September. The urgent call to action emphasizes the need for collective efforts to combat climate change and protect the planet for future generations.

The scorching heatwaves and devastating wildfires witnessed in the past few months are alarming signs of the intensifying climate crisis. Millions of people across continents have already been affected, and the situation demands immediate and concerted efforts from all nations to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate further climate change effects. The consequences of inaction are too severe to ignore, and all countries must work together to protect our planet and secure a sustainable future for generations to come.