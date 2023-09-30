Iran: Raisi’s Presence At UNGA Was A Disgrace For Appeasement Policy – OpEd

By Mahin Horri

The acceptance of Iranian regime president Ebrahim Raisi at the United Nations headquarters is a stain on the 78-year history of the organization, which was established after World War II with the aim of preserving global security and peace. He is an individual who carries the record of the murder of thousands of political prisoners. His presence is indicative of a policy of appeasement that facilitates the killing of innocent people.

Parliamentarians, personalities, and former world leaders have reminded the horrific consequences of World War II, which resulted in the deaths of 60 million people, as a product of appeasing Hitler’s fascism. They have repeatedly warned against the consequences of any form of appeasement and accommodation with the monstrous ideology of fundamentalism.

On June 30th, former Deputy Secretary of State Robert Joseph, in the opening day of the Free Iran 2023 World Summit, said, “Hitler and [British Prime Minister Neville] Chamberlain proved that you can negotiate with evil. Chamberlain came back to London waving a piece of paper saying, ‘We’ve got peace in our time.’ And what happened?… Germany went into Poland. That’s what appeasement gets you. And I think that’s what we need to avoid… The regime needs to be pressured. I think we’re at a critical point. I think we’re near the breaking point and the last thing we need to do is throw the regime a lifeline as we have in the past.””

However, the disgrace of appeasement has taken on deeper dimensions as a result of the Iranian resistance’s campaign against this wicked policy. A letter signed by over 120 former world leaders and their call for a change in policy towards the religious fascism ruling Iran is a rare and highly significant document in this regard. These leaders not only rely on the signing of this letter but also challenge the foundations of appeasement in their discussions and speeches.

Stephen Harper, the former Prime Minister of Canada and current Chairman of the International Democrat Union in 80 countries, participated in a September 15 conference in Brussels. As one of these leaders, he challenged the foundations of appeasement with the clerical regime. He said, “let us again challenge the fundamental premise behind the appeaser’s belief system. That somehow, things could be worse if the regime fell. Worse? How? How could it be worse than a regime with an apocalyptic ideology and a relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons that openly lists the nations it wishes to wipe off the face of the earth? How could it be worse than that? How could it be worse than a regime that funds terrorism and war from Syria to Lebanon to Yemen and Iraq and even to Ukraine and beyond? How could it be worse than that? How could it be worse than a regime where the supreme leader is an extremist fanatic and its president is a mass executioner? How could it be worse than that?”

Another aspect of Stephen Harper’s speech was the connection between the spread of regime corruption, economic crises, poverty, high prices, and public dissatisfaction with the impasse, incapacity, and intensified repression of the people. He said, “The Ayatollah’s regime is even more dysfunctional. It faces even more overt opposition. And it has been rotting at the core almost from day one. Corruption is alive at every level. The economy only gets worse. Poverty keeps increasing. Inflation keeps rising. Services are non-existent.

“No wonder the regime must resort to ever greater brutality. Because it has nothing, nothing, that would engender the loyalty of any ordinary citizen. So it resorts to ever greater brutality, but it must do so with ever-shrinking resources, except of course, when a Western government actually sends it resources. As the Biden administration recently did, once again, $6 billion. What a disgrace that is!”

Stephen Harper emphasized the need for firmness against the regime and the crucial role of a democratic alternative. He stated, “The solution is not to try to strengthen relations with this regime. It is to do what my government did in Canada, close down the regime’s embassies around the world.

“Now friends, in talking about the alternative to the regime, and of course there is such an alternative.”

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper added, “I am a signatory to an open letter of over 100 former presidents and prime ministers from around the world that urges the globe to ignore the appeasers and instead reach out to organized Iranian Resistance. It’s really simple, stand with the Iranian Resistance and in solidarity with the people of Iran in their desire for a free, secular, and democratic state… I believe it is a vision that the vast swath of the Iranian people are yearning to get behind.”