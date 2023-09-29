Armenia, Azerbaijan and location of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: RFE/RL

Armenia, Azerbaijan and location of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: RFE/RL
1 Europe Opinion 

Quick Acceptance Of Azerbaijan’s Restoration Of Control Over Karabakh Raises Questions About Other Unrecognized Republics – OpEd

Paul Goble 1 Comment

By

The relative ease with which the international community and the Russian Federation accepted Azerbaijan’s restoration of control in Karabakh “inevitably raises the question about the remaining unrecognized territories of the former USSR,” Russian analysts say.

While the situations of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Transnistria are different from that of the former Artsakh, the fact that the world has accepted the Azerbaijani action so quickly and easily will change the dynamics of discussions about these places in Georgia and Moldova, analysts say (newizv.ru/news/2023-09-21/nepriznannym-prigotovitsya-chto-budet-s-abhaziey-yuzhnoy-osetiey-i-pridnestroviem-419777 and  ukraina.ru/20230922/1049612299.html).

That is because one of the major constraints against Tbilisi and Chisinau taking military action was the widespread belief that neither the West nor, perhaps more significantly, Moscow, would sit calmly by if either did. Such concerns are likely still a factor, but they have been reduced by what has happened in the south Caucasus. 

And while analysts aren’t talking about other possibilities, such as using military force to change borders elsewhere on the former Soviet space, what has just happened in Karabakh is likely to have an impact as well, yet another result of Moscow’s use of force in Ukraine and its draw down of its offensive capacities elsewhere.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

One thought on “Quick Acceptance Of Azerbaijan’s Restoration Of Control Over Karabakh Raises Questions About Other Unrecognized Republics – OpEd

  • Nusret OZGUL
    September 30, 2023 at 1:07 pm
    Permalink

    A smart and appropriate question! Shouldn’t we generalize and consider the state-like entities established by those who are not represented in the United Nations? In this context, shouldn’t the position and officialdom of the Turkish Republic, which represents the north of Cyprus, be (re)evaluated? Greetings from Brussels.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *