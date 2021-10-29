Iranian, Russian Diplomats Discuss Bilateral Relations In Moscow

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s top negotiator in talks with the remaining members of the 2015 nuclear deal and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri Kani discussed bilateral relations with Mikhail Bogdanov, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and North Africa

The two sides also talked about resolving current challenges and problems, as well as opening new doors in bilateral relations, and promoting cooperation in various fields.

Baqeri will also meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his Vienna-based representative.

Baqeri’s visit to Moscow came after he discussed the removal of Iran sanctions with the European Union’s Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on Wednesday.

Following his meeting with Mora, Baqeri-Kani tweeted, “had a very serious & constructive dialogue with @enriquemora_ on the essential elements for successful negotiations. We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week.”

Upon his arrival in Moscow on Thursday evening at the head of a diplomatic delegation, Baqeri Kani said that under the agreement reached with the G4+1 countries, bilateral talks will be held with each of these countries to share views on lifting the US unlawful sanctions against the Iranian people.

This is his first working visit to Russia by Baqeri Kani as Iran’s political deputy.

The Iranian diplomat also said that in accordance with a recent agreement between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany), Iranian representatives are scheduled to hold joint meetings with each of the four states; so, the first joint session will be held between Russia and Iran.

The Iranian official in his first trip as deputy FM to Moscow said that he would discuss other issues of mutual interests, adding that the important issue in the next round of talks is that the other side is ready to decide on lifting the anti-Iran sanctions.