Eni Launches Intervention Plan To Support 20,000 Employees In Current Economic Environment

By Eurasia Review

Eni said Monday it has adopted an extraordinary intervention plan worth approximately €85 million to support its c. 20,000 non-managerial employees in Italy in the current macro-economic environment.

In particular, among the measures introduced, the plan includes a one-off payment of €3,000 gross, to be paid in November 2023. The value of the electronic meal vouchers attributed on working days when working remotely will also be permanently increased by 45%. Additionally, Eni will grant a fuel/electric charging bonus of €200, in line with the provisions of the applicable legislation.

“This is an employee assistance program to support Eni’s people and their families. Human capital is the foundation of Eni and underpins its commitment to the company’s energy transformation journey,” Eni said in a statement.