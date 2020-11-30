Israel Ratifies Aviation, Scientific Cooperation Deals With UAE

By Arab News

Israel will ratify aviation and scientific cooperation agreements with the UAE on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson to Arab media said.

“The government today ratifies the aviation agreement and the scientific and technological cooperation agreement that it concluded with the UAE,” Ofir Gendelman tweeted.

He said the ratification is “another important milestone in strengthening relations” between the two countries.

“We will continue to develop these ties with additional bilateral agreements,” Gendelman added.

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalize relations in August, in a historic deal brokered by the US.