NATO Secretary General Meets US Congressional Leadership For Talks On Ukraine

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, and other members of Congressional leadership in Washington D.C. on Tuesday (30 January 2024).

The Secretary General stressed that a strong NATO is in the strategic interest of the United States, and that through NATO, the US has more friends and allies than any other power. He further pointed to the importance of keeping NATO strong through increased defence investment, welcoming increases across all Allies in recent years. Mr Stoltenberg commended the US for its support to Ukraine and highlighted that this support remains decisive for Ukraine’s survival and Europe’s stability.

Mr Stoltenberg met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and participated in a discussion focused on Ukraine with a number Republican representatives. He concluded by meeting with the Co-Chairs of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the leadership of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

On Wednesday, the Secretary General will deliver a speech at the Heritage Foundation and travel to Troy, Alabama, to visit the Missiles and Fire Control Facility of Lockheed Martin