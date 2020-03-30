Coalition Hits Houthi Targets In Yemen In Response To Missile Attacks On Saudi Arabia

By Arab News

The Arab Coalition fighting to restore Yemen’s government carried out a series of airstrikes in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen on Monday.

The raids were in response to a ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s capital and another city at the weekend.

The coalition said the operation aimed to “neutralize and destroy legitimate military targets of the terrorist Houthi militia” and to “confront ongoing and imminent threats.”

“The targets that were destroyed include advanced capabilities of the terrorist militia, storage, assembly and installation sites of ballistic missiles and UAVs, locations of (Iran’s) Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) experts, and weapons depots,” coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

He added that the targets were spread across the Houthi controlled territory in the north of Yemen, including the port city of Hodeidah, which has become the main flashpoint of the conflict.

Al-Malki added that Iran’s support of the Houthis showed the regime stands with “destruction and aggression” while the rest of the world is unifying to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Two civilians suffered minor injuries from falling debris after Saudi air defense intercepted and destroyed the missiles over Riyadh and Jazan late on Saturday night.

The attack received global condemnation, including from the UAE, UK and US.

