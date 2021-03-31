Trump Launches 45Office.com Website

By RT

Donald Trump has unveiled a new website that will serve as a platform to carry on his political legacy, fueling theories that the former US president is once again eyeing the White House.

The official site, 45office.com, greets visitors with a slideshow depicting scenes from Trump’s four years in office. The frontpage encourages people to share their “thoughts, requests and greetings” with the president, adding that by contacting him, they would help to fulfill his “promise to put America first.”

The website states that the former president is committed to remaining a ”tireless champion for the hardworking men and women” of America, and that the portal would serve as a way to preserve the “magnificent legacy” of his administration.

The website’s ‘about’ section features a summary of Trump’s tenure in the White House, underscoring the ex-president’s self-described policy victories, including his focus on securing the border with Mexico and his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from Trump’s office explained that the web portal was designed to allow individuals to submit correspondence, scheduling requests and press inquiries for the ex-president and his wife, Melania. “President and Mrs. Trump are continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch,” the statement read.

The site, hosted by domain service GoDaddy, is registered in Texas. Trump established his post-presidency office in Florida earlier this year.

The website could potentially serve as a way for Trump to maintain a presence on the internet. The former president was banned from his platform of choice, Twitter, in a controversial move following the January 6 Capitol riots. Twitter claimed that it took action in order to prevent Trump from potentially inciting further violence. The ban was followed by numerous other blacklistings and restrictions, on sites ranging from Instagram to Pinterest.

The ex-president continues to maintain that he played no role in the violence, although he continues to raise questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 race. Numerous courts have lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies which alleged that widespread voter irregularities influenced the outcome of November’s election.

It’s likely that the new site will also reignite speculation about Trump’s ambitions to seek the presidency again in 2024. He has already begun to involve himself in GOP races, with political commentators viewing him as a potential kingmaker within the party. He has remained more elusive about his own plans, but numerous reports, citing people close to the former president, claim that he is seriously considering putting his hat in the ring.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Trump’s advisers have begun discussing a new ticket, which could potentially replace former VP Mike Pence with a black or female running mate.

In the meantime, some of the former president’s most loyal supporters are continuing to argue that Trump should still be in office. MyPillow CEO and vocal Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell said in a recent interview that he has “evidence” of election fraud that he will bring before the Supreme Court, predicting that the 2020 results were “going bye-bye” and that Trump would be back in the White House by August.