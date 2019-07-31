Bodily Integrity Eclipses Abortion Rights – OpEd

By William Donohue

The push for abortion-on-demand, a goal that is increasingly rejected by most Americans, has long been a staple of pro-abortion activists. But that right no longer defines this movement. Instead, it is just one of a constellation of sexual rights. The latest document that proves this point was recently released, “Blueprint for Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rights and Justice.”

Notice how sexual issues are listed before reproductive matters: the former encompasses a wide range of sexual expressions; the latter focuses mostly on abortion. Some news reports say that the document has been signed by dozens of abortion groups, but that is not completely accurate. In fact, the mission of the organizations that endorsed the “Blueprint” ranges from the promotion of atheism (e.g., American Atheists) to the promotion of sexual pleasure (e.g., The Center for Sexual Pleasure and Health).

“We hold true that in order for people to be free and equal they must be able to exercise complete autonomy over their bodies.” That’s quite a leap from the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. The differences are startling. First and foremost, the pansexual organizations do not believe in the right to life. Second, their understanding of liberty is one of pure license. Third, they reject both the right to pursue happiness and happiness itself: they demand the right to pleasure.

All individuals, the document says, are entitled to “have their bodily integrity, privacy, and personal autonomy respected,” and to “freely decide their own sexuality.” They also insist on “safe and pleasurable experiences.” This would presumably exclude lethal sex acts, but given this extremist vision of sexual freedom, it is doubtful it does. The “Blueprint” does not say what remedies are available to those who are unable to achieve sexual pleasure. Nor does it say who is to blame.

The Center for Sexual Pleasure and Health provides a window into the minds of these people. It lists as one of its values the belief that “everyone should be able to consensually explore and express their sexual identities (which include sexual orientations, sexual behaviors, gender identities, relationship styles, and sexual preferences).”

This may sound redundant, but not to those who wrote it, they were just being inclusive. By the way, this organization is also dedicated to the rights of prostitutes, as well as a “nuanced understanding of BDSM, kinks, and fetishes.” It does not say what a nuanced understanding of sexual slavery is.

I decided to see just how far these people have drifted from a traditional understanding of sexuality. I was not surprised by the results. I took a tally of the number of times certain words or terms appeared in the text of this 116-page document. Here are the results.

Gender: 112

Transgender: 44

Nonbinary: 8

Gender nonconforming: 6

Gay: 7

Homosexual: 0

Men who have sex with men: 2

Heterosexual: 0

Mother: 1

Father: 0

Grandmother: 0

Grandfather: 0

What unites these groups is a contempt for marriage and the family (properly understood), our Judeo-Christian heritage, and religious liberty. The document not only attacks conscience rights, it targets Catholic hospitals.

Those who think this kind of madness is of no great consequence are mistaken. These activists have already worked their way into the schools. Tortured souls that they are, they know what they are doing. They need to be exposed, confronted, and defeated.