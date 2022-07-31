Zelenskyy Acts: While Ukraine Burns – OpEd

By Patial RC

“Nero fiddled while Rome burned”

The Emperor was criticised by ancient authors of being an “actor-emperor”, saying his passion for the arts exceeded what was acceptable to be a Roman Emperor’s social standing. Nero’s devotion to music wasn’t seen as a particularly positive thing. “Nero Fiddled While Rome Burned; Trump Golfs”: Top Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders. The phrase simply means “To do something trivial and irresponsible in the midst of an emergency; legend has it that while a fire destroyed the city of Rome, the emperor Nero played his violin, thus revealing his total lack of concern for his people and his empire. How true, and the phrase holds good for President Zelensky as well “Zelensky Acts: While Ukraine Burns.”

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has become the most-admired person of the world. He is being celebrated as the hero of Ukraine war through the western media. I was originally impressed with Zelensky the comedian turned Hero President when the war broke out. But over the period I have become very suspicious about him based on some of his statements and appearances. Does the West made Hero really deserve to be elevated to a Hero who is fighting a Proxy War for the West, NATO and Europe led by the US? The Ukrainian president has a past of an actor and a comedian. He is using it to wage a public relations war. As the war has progressed, Zelenskyy has remained the face of Ukraine to the world, through his on-camera appearances he carries the real power of appeal.In the early days of the war he has utilized his talents as a performer to make emotional appeals to the world. Sometimes, these appeals have gone directly to world leaders. President Zelensky “Look, we are here dying for European ideals.”

The war in Ukraine has entered its 160th day. The country has lost major towns to Russia, lost hundreds of their citizens and thousands displaced and become refugees who may never return to their place of birth. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ruined and devastated the country infrastructure.

‘While Ukraine is Burning Zelensky is posing for Vogue’.

Amid this war zone, Ukraine’s President Zelensky, and his wife, Olena Zelenska, appeared for a photo-shoot in the midst of a conflict for the cover page of Vogue magazine the “Portrait of bravery”. Vogue describes Ukraine’s First Lady as a “Key Player” and the face of the nation. Zelenska further goes on to narrate their love story. Zelenska revealed how she and her husband met at the high school in their native town, Kryvyi Rih, in southeast Ukraine, adding that they both started dating when they were at university. The photo-shoot happening during the ongoing battles wherein the Ukrainians are losing their loved ones by minutes. How absurd.

Zelensky’s demand to the West is supply more and more sophisticated heavy weapons. The West continues to pump up Zelensky’s fighting ego at the cost of precious lives of his countrymen with no peace negotiations in sight in the foreseeable future. Ukraine is being flooded with all kinds of weapons including heavy ones along with billions of dollars to sustain the conflict to try and crush Russia’s economy by prolonging the war and imposing harsh economic sanctions. All these measures by the US led NATO and the West will only escalate the war with the end damage to Ukrainians only and the West watching Zelensky and the ongoing devastating war from the comfort of their drawing rooms. Western media raking up their rankings and the Western Arms industry turning in huge profits.

Through his and Zelenska photoshoots he is trying to romanticize the war and become a modern day hero through the western media platforms. Has President Zelensky made any efforts to end the war to get peace to the country? No, he is only playing in the hands of the West by fighting their war at the cost of his country and countrymen and women. ‘Generation next will term him as ‘Ukraine’s Nero.’

Ukraine War is also a propaganda war of the century. Propaganda is one of the best routes available to a country in the midst of a devastating invasion by a larger, more powerful military. Zelensky brings a performer’s skill to wartime politics by being present on the streets of Kyiv carry tremendous weight during the conflict as being part of it. If the Russian military is going to invade Ukraine and the leader of Ukraine being there, in the streets of Kyiv, carries an immense emotional appeal to his fellow citizens and the world. Zelenskyy is playing the propaganda game masterfully well, certainly better than Putin is. That may be why he’s become such an instant sensation among many, particularly in Europe and he has made himself the main character Hero of the Russia- Ukraine conflict.

