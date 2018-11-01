Sarajevo To Honor Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson

By Balkan Insight

By Mladen Lakic

Bruce Dickinson, the lead singer of British heavy metal heroes Iron Maiden, will be bestowed the title of honorary citizen of Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo.

The frontman of legendary heavy metal band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson, will become an honorary citizen of Sarajevo, the City Council of Bosnia’s capital decided on Wednesday.

Dickinson will be presented with a plaque at the official award ceremony scheduled for November 25, the council announced in a press release.

In 1994, in the middle of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dickinson performed a concert of his solo Skunkworks album in besieged Sarajevo.

His visit to Sarajevo was documented in a film titled Scream for Me Sarajevo, released in April 2017.

Some 10,000 civilians, including 1,500 children, were killed in Sarajevo during the 44-month-long siege of the city, mostly by snipers and mortars fired from mountains surrounding the city from 1992-1996.