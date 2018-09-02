ISSN 2330-717X
Amsterdam Attacker Who Stabbed Two Americans Had 'Terrorist Motive'

The Afghan man suspected in the Amsterdam Central Railway Station stabbing that injured two Americans on Friday had a “terrorist motive,” local authorities said, citing the suspect’s initial statements.

“The victims were not chosen deliberately or with a clear reason,” Amsterdam authorities said, as quoted by AP. “The investigation is still underway, and all scenarios remain open for the investigation team.”

