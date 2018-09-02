Amsterdam Attacker Who Stabbed Two Americans Had ‘Terrorist Motive’

By RT

The Afghan man suspected in the Amsterdam Central Railway Station stabbing that injured two Americans on Friday had a “terrorist motive,” local authorities said, citing the suspect’s initial statements.

“The victims were not chosen deliberately or with a clear reason,” Amsterdam authorities said, as quoted by AP. “The investigation is still underway, and all scenarios remain open for the investigation team.”

The Afghan man suspected in the Amsterdam Central Railway Station stabbing that injured two Americans on Friday had a “terrorist motive,” local authorities said, citing the suspect’s initial statements.

“The victims were not chosen deliberately or with a clear reason,” Amsterdam authorities said, as quoted by AP. “The investigation is still underway, and all scenarios remain open for the investigation team.”