ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, June 3, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Two Air Force F-22 Raptors fly over Syria, Feb. 2, 2018, while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Colton Elliott

Two Air Force F-22 Raptors fly over Syria, while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Colton Elliott

1 Social Issues World News 

Syria Says 8 Civilians Killed In US-Led Coalition Airstrike

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

Eight civilians were killed on Friday in a US-led international coalition attack on Dheeb Haddaj village, southeast of al-Shaddadi city in Hasaka southern countryside, Syrian state media SANA reports.

According to SANA, citing civilian sources, the coalition’s jets attacked the Dheeb Haddaj village, resulting in the death of 8 persons.

The US-led coalition warplanes shelled the houses of citizens in al-Fadel village near al-Shaddadi last month, killing 25 civilians, according to SANA.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Your contributions help ...

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE