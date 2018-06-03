Syria Says 8 Civilians Killed In US-Led Coalition Airstrike

By Eurasia Review

Eight civilians were killed on Friday in a US-led international coalition attack on Dheeb Haddaj village, southeast of al-Shaddadi city in Hasaka southern countryside, Syrian state media SANA reports.

According to SANA, citing civilian sources, the coalition’s jets attacked the Dheeb Haddaj village, resulting in the death of 8 persons.

The US-led coalition warplanes shelled the houses of citizens in al-Fadel village near al-Shaddadi last month, killing 25 civilians, according to SANA.