Friday, August 3, 2018
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Iranian, Russian FMs Meet In Singapore

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov held talks in Singapore on Thursday.

The top Iranian and Russian diplomats met on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Singapore.

Prior to the talks with Lavrov, Zarif had separate meetings with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and with his counterparts from Japan, Turkey, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

On Thursday, the ASEAN accepted Iran as a member of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising ten Southeast Asian countries that promotes intergovernmental cooperation.


Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

